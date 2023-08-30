Expert Connections
Lots of sunshine today with temperatures peaking in the 90s | 8/30 AM

Temperatures will reach the triple digits this afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s across the area with lots of sunshine. The skies will continue to stay clear throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon high today will reach the mid-90s 90s, which will be about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday into the upper 90s, but most of Texoma should stay out of the triple digits. This warm up will be caused by winds shifting from north to south, which will bring warmer air into the region. The skies will continue to remain mostly clear.

We will see the return of 100+ degree weather on the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to reach 101 degrees in Lawton. This is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, so the month of September is going to start hot. The flash drought Texoma has been in appears to be going nowhere at the moment as no rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days, and minimal rain is in the extended 14 day forecast. This will create fire hazards as the ground will continue to be dry to support fire spread in the area.

Have a great Wednesday!

