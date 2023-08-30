Expert Connections
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight

The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose and Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.

The person who was hit sustained broken legs and was Med-Flighted to a hospital, according to officials.

The roadway was closed during that time, but has since reopened.

We are still working on gathering more information and you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

