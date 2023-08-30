Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Labor Day gate closures, upcoming events

Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joined 7News for another edition of Wednesdays with Fort Sill to discuss current and upcoming happenings.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joined 7News for yet another edition of Wednesdays with Fort Sill to discuss current and upcoming happenings on base.

There will be gate closures due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. The gates to be open on Saturday will include Key Gate West, Bentley Gate and Apache Gate. Sunday and Monday will be reduced to just Key Gate West and Bentley Gate. All gates will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

Some museums on base have limited hours. The museums are staffed by soldiers and due to different assignments, the base is short of volunteers. If you have access to post and would like to volunteer, you can reach out through Facebook or call (580) 442-0653.

Coming up on Saturday, the post will hold a bass tournament at LETRA. You can register the day of the event before 5 a.m. for $25 or $35 to compete in the biggest bass competition. To register beforehand, you can find a link on the Fort Sill Family and MWR Facebook page or reach out to LETRA at (580) 442-5858.

There is also a “Gridiron Challenge” taking place at the Jack Daniels Lounge in the Patriot Club. It will run from Sept. 7 through Feb. 11. You can show up and give your game picks for a chance to win prizes.

