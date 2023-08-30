Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WFPD hoping to get body cams for all officers

WFPD hoping to get body cams for all officers
WFPD hoping to get body cams for all officers
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After applying for a state and federal grant in January, the Wichita Falls Police Department hopes to hear word on whether they can get them for officers in the coming weeks.

WFPD bike cops are currently the only officers with body cams, but the department hopes that changes very soon.

“Right now our patrol officers only have the in-car cameras and they can turn those cameras before they get out of the car if they need to but that’s it. If you end up moving, then you’re out of the video” WFPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The body cams would allow not only officers to be protected but it would provide safety for citizens as well.

“There are two functions of the body cam that we’re looking forward to and number one is producing evidence as we are investigating different crimes out there engaging people. Also, the other thing is the protection of the citizens and for the officers” Sgt. Eipper said.

The bike unit has had its body cams for more than three years and one patrol officer says it has made a difference.

“So being able to transport the camera and record whatever it is that you see will definitely be able to help capture evidence. As well as be able to record interactions for anything that may come up as far as complaints in the future” WFPD Patrol Officer Clint Halloway said.

The bike cops get the most complaints of all the units due to the amount of interaction they have with people in the community.

Many complaints against officers on the bike unit were able to be dismissed simply because they had body cam footage of what exactly happened.

The department hopes to hear back about the state grant within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

Latest News

The boil advisory for Comanche County Rural Water District 2 has been lifted.
Boil advisory lifted for Comanche County Water District
On Tuesday evening, WFPD responded to gunshots heard in the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.
WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park in critical condition
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Lots of sunshine today with temperatures peaking in the 90s | 8/30 AM
Lots of sunshine today with temperatures peaking in the 90s | 8/30 AM