Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say

Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is facing murder charges.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 15-year-old girl shot and killed her mother’s fiance Wednesday morning.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Essex Pointe Apartments around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the teen entered her mother’s room with a gun and began shooting.

She reportedly first started shooting at her mother before opening fire on her mom’s fiance.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The mother was reportedly grazed by bullets but not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old left the scene following the shooting before being taken into custody at a friend’s home in the area, officials said.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear what brought on the shooting as their investigation continues.

The teen suspect is facing charges that include first-degree murder.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

FILE - Indie Cisive performs during the Drag American Rejects Show, Oct. 6, 2022, at Shot Topic...
A judge has blocked, for now, a Texas law drag show performers fear will shut them down
7News Haley Wilson discussing Lawton Public Library events with Tanya Organ, the community...
Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
The concert is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.
Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert
This image provided by the FBI shows Leo Frederick Burt. More than 50 years after a bombing on...
FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years