Altus woman accused of child neglect after infant tests positive for drugs, authorities say

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Nikole Hall.

Court documents allege that she had given birth to a child last month, who then tested posted for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC.

Hall faces between one year and life in prison plus fines if convicted.

