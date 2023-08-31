Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus woman accused of child neglect after infant tests positive for drugs, authorities say

A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.
A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Nikole Hall.

Court documents allege that she had given birth to a child last month, who then tested posted for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC.

Hall faces between one year and life in prison plus fines if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
MacArthur Principal helps out short-staffed cafeteria
Haley’s Heroes: MacArthur Principal helps out short-staffed cafeteria
7News Haley Wilson discussing Lawton Public Library events with Tanya Organ, the community...
Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September
The concert is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.
Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert