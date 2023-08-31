Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

31-year-old James Brown is accused of inappropriately touching the child on six different incidents since the victim was around seven or eight.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each count as well as a fine up of up to $5,000.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

7News Haley Wilson discussing Lawton Public Library events with Tanya Organ, the community...
Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September
The concert is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.
Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert
The election will be held on Sept. 12, 2023
City of Lawton is heading to the polls Sept. 12, this is your pre-election wrap up coverage
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital