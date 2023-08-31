Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

31-year-old James Brown is accused of inappropriately touching the child on six different incidents since the victim was around seven or eight.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each count as well as a fine up of up to $5,000.

His bond is set at $250,000.

