Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert

The concert is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.
By Justin Allen Rose, Cade Taylor and Billie Hill
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House in Duncan is gearing up to move to a new facility in the near future, and to help them achieve that goal they’ll be holding a fundraising praise and worship concert.

The event is taking place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church, where organizers are aiming to fill all 800 seats in the auditorium.

The concert will include performances by local band Summer Breeze.

The founder of Gabriel’s House says they have bought 5.2 acres of land to construct their own building, and the concert is to help raise funds.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.
Altus woman accused of child neglect after infant tests positive for drugs, authorities say
7News Haley Wilson discussing Lawton Public Library events with Tanya Organ, the community...
Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12
The election will be held on Sept. 12, 2023
City of Lawton is heading to the polls Sept. 12, this is your pre-election wrap up coverage