Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House in Duncan is gearing up to move to a new facility in the near future, and to help them achieve that goal they’ll be holding a fundraising praise and worship concert.

The event is taking place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church, where organizers are aiming to fill all 800 seats in the auditorium.

The concert will include performances by local band Summer Breeze.

The founder of Gabriel’s House says they have bought 5.2 acres of land to construct their own building, and the concert is to help raise funds.

