Election Preview: Randy Warren, Ward 7 Candidate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Randy Warren is running to be reelected to the Ward 8 Council Representative seat for the City of Lawton.

Warren says who is impacted by the council’s decisions has been the focus of his community service for Lawton. Warren has been a fixture in the City of Lawton since the 60s’ as a student at the then-Eisenhower Junior High and he is also a Cameron graduate.

The current city councilman says his wife was initially the catalyst for him getting involved in the city government.

“I was complaining a lot about you know what was happening and my wife said you know if you are gonna complain you probably ought to do something about it,” Incumbent Warren said.

Warren says he knows he has just three years before term limits kick in, but there are some things he still wants to see finished before he can no longer serve on the council.

“Sidewalks, aquatics, roads of course, that’s a long-term deal and I want to make sure that we get started on the right foot,” Warren said.

Warren would also like to add a Veterans walkway to Lawton because he feels like we could do a better job honoring all the Soldiers who have served.

To make contact with the councilman, you can call him at 580-678-4200 or reach him by email at ward8@Lawtonok.gov.

Election Day is on September 12, 2023.

