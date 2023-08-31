Families are left distraught after items go missing from Fairlawn Cemetery

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People who have loved ones buried at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche Oklahoma were making runs to check their gravesites after multiple reports of missing items.

Whether it was an unnoticed city cleanup or an act of vandalism, a lot of people are upset.

“A big big hurt, a big let down when you pay for these lots and you expect your loved ones to be taken care of and respected and it’s not. To me that hurt,” said Lena Sessums, who had items missing from several family members gravesites.

Many gravesites were left with empty vases or missing family heirlooms, however some were left completely untouched.

While 7News was at Fairlawn, people were still stopping by just to make sure.

Families said no matter the reason behind the incident they felt disrespected.

They said they shouldn’t have to worry about the things they leave behind for their loved ones going missing.

“I’m gonna take care, I’m gonna clean up some of my wife’s flowers that are deteriorating, eventually,” said Edwin Laminack, who went to the cemetery to check his wife’s grave. “People will take that on their own. Leave it alone.”

7News has reached out to the City and is waiting on comment.

