Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Alfred Smith said his late grandson’s truck was stolen while at the mechanic. He said someone he *thought* worked at the shop got in the truck and drove off.

“Hit the highway and just kept going. He was squalling tires all the way out the highway. They chased him and finally caught him,” said Smith.

Smith said the police chase ended with his truck wrecked and left with bullet holes in the drivers side; totaled.

He added the truck belonged to his grandson, but after he passed away Smith bought it so it could stay in the family. He said he would take his four great-grandkids for rides on the farm.

“It meant quite a bit to me, just because it belonged to him,” said Smith. “I was hoping someday they could drive that truck because it belonged to their dad.”

Unfortunately Smith’s great-grandkids are going to have to wait a while before they go on another ride in their dad’s pickup.

“The insurance is going to pay nothing. So far the law’s or nobody has offered to do anything. It’s all on me, and the truck is out at the house. It’s not drivable,” Smith said.

However he said he’s determined to get it up and running again.

“It may take awhile to find all the parts to fix it with. So I may not get it fixed for awhile. It may take awhile to get it done, but I will eventually get it back to running just on that account cause of the kids and cause it belonged to him,” said Smith.

