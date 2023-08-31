Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Alfred Smith said his late grandson’s truck was stolen while at the mechanic. He said someone he *thought* worked at the shop got in the truck and drove off.

“Hit the highway and just kept going. He was squalling tires all the way out the highway. They chased him and finally caught him,” said Smith.

Smith said the police chase ended with his truck wrecked and left with bullet holes in the drivers side; totaled.

He added the truck belonged to his grandson, but after he passed away Smith bought it so it could stay in the family. He said he would take his four great-grandkids for rides on the farm.

“It meant quite a bit to me, just because it belonged to him,” said Smith. “I was hoping someday they could drive that truck because it belonged to their dad.”

Unfortunately Smith’s great-grandkids are going to have to wait a while before they go on another ride in their dad’s pickup.

“The insurance is going to pay nothing. So far the law’s or nobody has offered to do anything. It’s all on me, and the truck is out at the house. It’s not drivable,” Smith said.

However he said he’s determined to get it up and running again.

“It may take awhile to find all the parts to fix it with. So I may not get it fixed for awhile. It may take awhile to get it done, but I will eventually get it back to running just on that account cause of the kids and cause it belonged to him,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

Latest News

The League of Women Voters of Lawton is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday.
League of Women Voters hosts City Council Candidate Forum Thursday
The League of Women Voters of Lawton is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday.
League of Women Voters hosts City Council Candidate Forum Thursday
A sign for Malden Smith's campaign pictured above.
Election Preview: Malden Smith, Ward 8 candidate
‘Calming rooms’ look to improve student behavior at LPS
‘Calming rooms’ look to improve student behavior at LPS