LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Principal Mims of MacArthur Middle School wore a smile alongside an apron and gloves to help out in the cafeteria.

When Principal Mims found out the Middle School’s cafeteria was short-staffed, she made sure to help out to serve the food for the students.

Way to go, Ms. Mims.

