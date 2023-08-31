Expert Connections
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital

The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Information has been released regarding the wreck that took place on Aug. 29 around 4:30 p.m. on eastbound I-44 that left traffic backed up for more than three miles.

The wreck on I-44 happened around mile marker 45 and involved three vehicles. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Ford vehicle struck a Chevrolet when it came to a stop due to traffic conditions. After the Ford struck the Chevrolet, the Chevrolet struck another vehicle, a Dodge.

Only the passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with injuries. All three drivers were either not injured or treated and released at the scene of the crash, according to OHP.

OHP lists “Unsafe speed for traffic conditions,” as the cause of the collision.

