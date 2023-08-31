Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has a slew of upcoming events, including its Scholastic Book Fair, legal aid classes, and more.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian, and Julia Chambers, the Community Engagement Associate, to preview the events for the month.

The book fair will occur during regular library hours from Friday, September 8, to Friday, September 15. There will be great deals on children’s books, stocking stuffers, and early holiday gifts.

They will also have a group of legal aid classes. The first will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, covering Social Security disability benefits. The second will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 25, and discuss being prepared before disasters strike. Both events can be attended via Zoom by emailing libraryevents@lawtonok.gov for a link to join.

Plus, it’s library card sign-up month. Throughout September, anyone who shows up dressed as their favorite Barbie, Ken, or Allan to sign up for their first card, or new card in general, will receive a special prize.

Last but not least, the 2023 Books and Brew Author Festival is seeking author submissions! The deadline is Friday, September 22. Applications can be picked up in person or filled out online. The actual event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, at the Lawton Farmers Market.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

