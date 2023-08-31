Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public Library hosting Scholastic Book Fair and more throughout September

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has a slew of upcoming events, including its Scholastic Book Fair, legal aid classes, and more.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian, and Julia Chambers, the Community Engagement Associate, to preview the events for the month.

The book fair will occur during regular library hours from Friday, September 8, to Friday, September 15. There will be great deals on children’s books, stocking stuffers, and early holiday gifts.

They will also have a group of legal aid classes. The first will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, covering Social Security disability benefits. The second will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 25, and discuss being prepared before disasters strike. Both events can be attended via Zoom by emailing libraryevents@lawtonok.gov for a link to join.

Plus, it’s library card sign-up month. Throughout September, anyone who shows up dressed as their favorite Barbie, Ken, or Allan to sign up for their first card, or new card in general, will receive a special prize.

Last but not least, the 2023 Books and Brew Author Festival is seeking author submissions! The deadline is Friday, September 22. Applications can be picked up in person or filled out online. The actual event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, at the Lawton Farmers Market.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

A warrant has been issued for an Altus woman on a charge of felony child neglect.
Altus woman accused of child neglect after infant tests positive for drugs, authorities say
The concert is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.
Duncan’s Gabriel’s House to hold fundraising praise and worship concert
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12
The election will be held on Sept. 12, 2023
City of Lawton is heading to the polls Sept. 12, this is your pre-election wrap up coverage