League of Women Voters hosts City Council Candidate Forum Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The League of Women Voters of Lawton is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday.

Arlie Hampton, the president of the organization, joined 7News to discuss the event.

The forum serves to educate and encourage voters to understand information about the candidates to encourage educated voting.

All candidates on the ballot will be attending at Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

