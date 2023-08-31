Expert Connections
Triple digit heat returns on the weekend | 8/31 AM

Temperatures will peak in the 90s today but will reach the 100s on the weekend.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s across the area. The skies will be clear with lots of sunshine expected all day. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 90s, but everyone in the area should fall just short of the triple digits. Similar conditions are in the forecast for tomorrow with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

Saturday will be the return of triple digit temperatures. This warm up can be attributed to the upper-level ridge reestablishing itself over Texoma, which will bring warm air into the region from the south. The skies will stay mostly sunny over the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to warm going into next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday just below 105 degrees. Rain chances will return on Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers possible. We have been seeing increasingly worsening drought conditions over the past month as August has had minimal rainfall, so any rain will help the area.

Have a great Thursday!

