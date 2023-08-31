Triple digit heat returns on the weekend | 8/31 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s across the area. The skies will be clear with lots of sunshine expected all day. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 90s, but everyone in the area should fall just short of the triple digits. Similar conditions are in the forecast for tomorrow with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

Saturday will be the return of triple digit temperatures. This warm up can be attributed to the upper-level ridge reestablishing itself over Texoma, which will bring warm air into the region from the south. The skies will stay mostly sunny over the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to warm going into next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday just below 105 degrees. Rain chances will return on Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers possible. We have been seeing increasingly worsening drought conditions over the past month as August has had minimal rainfall, so any rain will help the area.

Have a great Thursday!

