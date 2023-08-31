Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Triple Digits on Deck for Labor Day Weekend

Temperatures this weekend will reach 100 degrees, but we will remain dry
Temperatures this weekend will reach 100 degrees, but we will remain dry
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has shaped up to be very similar to yesterday’s conditions. Temperatures in the high 90s, a light wind from the north, and of course - dry. However, this evening there is an air quality alert for Lawton and southward as smoke in the atmosphere has resulted in poor air quality. The smoke is flowing in from Canada as well as the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is slowly mixing out of the atmosphere, but hazy conditions will carry into tomorrow. Tomorrow’s forecast looks similar to today’s with high in the upper 90s along with dry and sunny conditions. Come the weekend, temperatures will once again reach the century mark. Those temperatures will hang around for the next couple of days. By the middle of next week, high pressure looks to drop southwest of Texas. When this happens, thanks to the clockwise circulation, isolated rain chances pop up for the middle of the week. Besides that, hot temperatures and sunshine is the story.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
The pedestrian was hit near the 5000 block of NW Cache Road.
Vehicle hit pedestrian on Cache Road, leading to Med-Flight
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase

Latest News

Temperatures this weekend will reach 100 degrees, but we will remain dry
Triple Digits on Deck for Labor Day Weekend
Triple digit heat returns on the weekend | 8/31 AM
Triple digit heat returns on the weekend | 8/31 AM
Hotter temperatures looming
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue with Hotter Weather on the Way
Hotter temperatures looming
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue with Hotter Weather Coming