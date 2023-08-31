Triple Digits on Deck for Labor Day Weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has shaped up to be very similar to yesterday’s conditions. Temperatures in the high 90s, a light wind from the north, and of course - dry. However, this evening there is an air quality alert for Lawton and southward as smoke in the atmosphere has resulted in poor air quality. The smoke is flowing in from Canada as well as the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is slowly mixing out of the atmosphere, but hazy conditions will carry into tomorrow. Tomorrow’s forecast looks similar to today’s with high in the upper 90s along with dry and sunny conditions. Come the weekend, temperatures will once again reach the century mark. Those temperatures will hang around for the next couple of days. By the middle of next week, high pressure looks to drop southwest of Texas. When this happens, thanks to the clockwise circulation, isolated rain chances pop up for the middle of the week. Besides that, hot temperatures and sunshine is the story.

