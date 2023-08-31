Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Six Oklahomans have been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million in the Paycheck Protection Program, also known as PPP loans, including two people from Lawton.

A federal indictment accuses Marquita Shaw and Amie Street, among four others, of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and more. The indictment alleges the defendants created fake businesses and made misleading statements to receive money from COVID-19 funding from the CARES Act.

Shaw is also accused of creating false identities to obtain even more PPP loan funds while also applying for housing benefits.

