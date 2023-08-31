Waurika and Navajo voters face school propositions on the Sept. 12 ballot

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming special election on Sept. 12, 2023, there are three propositions that will be voted on by the residents living within Navajo and Waurika Public School Districts, respectively.

Those living in the Waurika Public School District, located in the town of Waurika and the immediate surrounding area, will be voting on two different individual propositions on Sept. 12.

The first proposition asks the voters to allow the Waurika Public School District to incur a debt of $1,575,000 for the purpose of supplying improvements for school buildings. The proposition also seeks to institute a property tax within the school district to help pay the interest of the debt. The projected tax increase is 5 percent.

If the proposition passes, the Waurika School District plans to use the money to construct a new Pre-Kindergarten Center, install LED lights at the football field and buy new desktop computers for all teachers. The money will also be used to perform security improvements district-wide such as new front and exterior doors.

The full language of this proposition is below.

Shall Independent School District Number 23 of Jefferson County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of One Million Five Hundred Seventy Five Thousand Dollars ($1,575,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) percentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within ten (10) years from their date?

The second proposition that will be in front of voters that live in the Waurika Public School District also seeks approval for the school district to incur a debt. This second proposition asks voters to vote yes or no to the school district incurring a debt of $125,000 to purchase transportation equipment. This proposition also seeks to institute a property tax to pay the interest of this debt.

If this proposition passes, the Waurika School District plans on using the new funds to buy a new school bus.

You can find the full text of this proposition below.

Shall Independent School District Number 23 of Jefferson County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of One Hundred Twenty Five Thousand Dollars ($125,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of purchasing transportation equipment, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) percentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within five (5) years from their date?

Those living in the Navajo Public School District, which is located just north of Altus, will be voting on one proposition on Sept. 12. The proposition asks voters to vote yes or no to allow the school district to incur a debt of $2,615,000 to help pay for various projects such as repairing and remodeling to improve school sites. The proposition also states that, if approved, tax on property will be instituted to pay the interest on the bond issued.

We have reached out to the Navajo Public School District to learn more about their plans for the new funds if the proposition passes. You can count on us to update this article once we learn about those plans.

The full text of the proposition is below.

Shall Independent School District Number 1 of Jackson County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Two Million Six Hundred Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($2,615,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) percentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within ten (10) years from their date?

