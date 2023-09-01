Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Air Quality Action Day issued for Lawton

The City of Lawton seal
The City of Lawton seal(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the City of Lawton.

The Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, because of potentially elevated ozone levels.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommended children and adults who have respiratory diseases, such as asthma, to avoid outdoor activities for the day.

They also gave tips on how to help reduce air pollution such as walking, bicycling or carpooling to your destinations. They also recommended that people fill their vehicle’s tanks up in the morning rather than the evening, when the temperatures are not as hot.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

Latest News

On Tuesday evening, WFPD responded to gunshots heard in the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.
WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park recovering, expected to survive
Your Weekend Warmup for the first weekend in September
Your Weekend Warmup for the first weekend in September
Lawton Community Theatre to host benefit concert on Sept. 16, 2023.
Lawton Community Theatre to host benefit concert
Your Weekend Warmup for the first weekend in September
Your Weekend Warmup for the first weekend in September