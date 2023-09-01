Air Quality Action Day issued for Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the City of Lawton.

The Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, because of potentially elevated ozone levels.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommended children and adults who have respiratory diseases, such as asthma, to avoid outdoor activities for the day.

They also gave tips on how to help reduce air pollution such as walking, bicycling or carpooling to your destinations. They also recommended that people fill their vehicle’s tanks up in the morning rather than the evening, when the temperatures are not as hot.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.