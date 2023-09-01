Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire

Fort Cobb, Okla. (KSWO) - Steven J. Curnett is being charged with a felony of third degree arson, according to court documents.

On Aug. 21, 2023, police officers responded to a call of a suspicious grass fire located on Fort Cobb State Park property around 8:30 p.m.

According to court documents, when officers arrived they spotted Curnett walking away from the location of the fire. When officers asked Curnett what he was doing in the area, he stated that he was swimming with his alien friends and when their spaceship left it started the grass fire, according to the affidavit.

Three days later on Aug. 24, officers went to Curnett’s residence and asked him further about the fire. This is when Curnett told officers that he was swimming in the lake and started the grass fire when he threw his glass marijuana pipe into the grass, according to court documents.

Curnett also told officials that he set another fire in the area because the first one was not burning very good, according to the affidavit.

When asked why he set the fires, Curnett said that he likes watching fires burn and he wanted to watch the fires, according to court documents.

He is facing up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

