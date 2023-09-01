Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed

Expert Connections
By Justin Allen Rose
Sep. 1, 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cause of death for Isaac D’wayne Shaffer-Parker was released by the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner.

The report states that Shaffer-Parker’s probable cause of death was acute water intoxication due to psychogenic polydipsia in setting of schizophrenia. The manner of death is listed as an accident.

The 25-year-old was found dead in his cell during a 7 a.m. routine cell check on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Lawton City Jail.

