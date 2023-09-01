Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Drivers license offices to be closed on Friday

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division will be updating the driver’s license system over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

All driver’s license offices will be closed statewide, due to updates being made to their systems; this closure includes the customer service center.

Offices will re-open to resume normal operations on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday.

Customers will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas or texas.gov applications during the system update.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

Latest News

Farmers feeling the impact of another hot, dry summer.
Texas farmers feeling the heat
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD identifies deceased man found in pool yesterday
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection schedule will be affected by Labor Day.
Lawton offices closed for Labor Day, trash collection to be affected
On Tuesday evening, WFPD responded to gunshots heard in the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.
WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park recovering, expected to survive