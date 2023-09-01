Dry and hot to start the month of September | 9/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Week one of high school football starts tonight, and it is going to be hot across the area. Temperatures at the start time for games across the area will be sitting in the low 90s. It will stay in the 90s and 80s throughout the game, so be sure to stay hydrated if you are outside this evening. Tomorrow will be just as warm with morning temperatures in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low triple digits. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday will continue to see similar conditions with afternoon highs in the low triple digits. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or two on Sunday, but I expect the majority of Texoma to remain dry.

Temperatures will increase even more as we start next week. Temperatures from Monday through Friday of next week will regularly get near the 105 degree mark for afternoon highs. This will be close to record breaking heat to start the month of September, but we will keep you updated on if we break records on any day of the week. The whole week is expected to have minimal rain chances, but we could see some isolated showers/storms on Wednesday.

While heat will be the main story of the next 7 days, fire conditions will also be something to monitor. An elevated fire risk will be in place across Texoma from Saturday through Monday with hot and dry conditions, so be careful with any outdoor burning.

Today is the first day of September, which is the start of meteorological fall. While the cool down isn’t obvious when you look at the next 7 days, we should start to see temperatures dropping as we progress through September.

Have a great weekend!

