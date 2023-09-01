Duncan residents see rise in water bill due to faulty meters

DUNCAN, Okla.- If you are a resident in the city of Duncan and yo are wondering why your water bill has increased from last month. The reason for it is because your water meter is out of date.

Shawnee Adams who is a resident stated, “Our bill went up over 200 dollars from last month to this month and that was a significant increase for us. All over Duncan, we’re hearing the same complaint.. of residents receiving high water bills.”

The city said it’s because their water meters are old. In a statement from Loisdawn Jones, Duncan’s public information officer, she said, “Our old system was beginning to fail and as the meters fail because they are foggy are simply not working properly. We were doing manual readings as well as estimate readings. So some individuals may have received estimated readings on their bills over the last several months potentially.”

In May of 2022 the City of Duncan began research to bring in a new water meter systems. They’re installing them now and expect to be finished by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Jones said residents can dispute their bill by calling.

“And so with the estimation if we estimated under your usage there will be additional cost for that if we estimated over your actual usage there will be an adjustment made on your billing,” said Jones.

