Pet of The Week

Fort Sill graduates over 300 from basic training

Delta Battery of 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
Delta Battery of 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A large group of basic trainees are now entering the next step of their Army careers after finally graduating from basic training.

Over 300 Soldiers with Delta Battery, 1st of the 22nd Field Artillery, and Bravo Battery, 1st of the 40th Field Artillery, graduated in a ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field on Aug. 30, 2023.

All the soldiers are now going to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft, which includes Field Artillery, Air Defense Artillery, various medical fields, and Military Intelligence.

Within this graduating class, two graduates were at the top.

The first is Delta Battery Honor Graduate, Spc. Vincenzo Volpe, from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Delta Battery Honor Graduate, Spc. Vincenzo Volpe
Delta Battery Honor Graduate, Spc. Vincenzo Volpe

The second is Bravo Battery Battery Honor Grad, Spc. Luke Asby, from Williamsburg, Virginia.

Bravo Battery Battery Honor Grad, Spc. Luke Asby
Bravo Battery Battery Honor Grad, Spc. Luke Asby

Good job and good luck to all the graduates on the next part of their journey.

