Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Anatolian Shepherd Mix

By Billie Hill and Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News chatted with Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, for Furry Friend Friday.

In tow was a sweet-tempered two-year-old female Anatolian Shepherd mix who was picked up as a stray.

Rodrick said viewers may see more strays than usual this time of year due to the season. Spring is typically mating season, and the puppies are now bigger. He emphasized that all of the dogs aren’t necessarily strays, but anyone concerned could certainly provide food and water for the animal and give them call.

She will be available at Lawton Animal Welfare beginning Saturday, September 2nd.

Their Two Hearts Adoption Drive is held on the first Saturday each month, and the cost is just $20 to adopt a new furry addition to your family.

For more information, visit the Lawton Animal Welfare Facebook page here.

