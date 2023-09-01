Lawton Community Theatre to host benefit concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All of us here in Lawton felt the impact of the hail storm back in June, but the Lawton Community Theater was hit especially hard, forcing them to temporarily relocate to the McMahon Auditorium.

Charlotte Oates spoke with 7News about the upcoming benefit concert to help restore the playhouse.

The concert takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Eighty percent of the proceeds will go toward rebuilding the John Denney Playhouse.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.