Lawton Community Theatre to host benefit concert

Lawton Community Theatre will host a benefit concert Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All of us here in Lawton felt the impact of the hail storm back in June, but the Lawton Community Theater was hit especially hard, forcing them to temporarily relocate to the McMahon Auditorium.

Charlotte Oates spoke with 7News about the upcoming benefit concert to help restore the playhouse.

The concert takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Eighty percent of the proceeds will go toward rebuilding the John Denney Playhouse.

