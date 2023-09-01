Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton offices closed for Labor Day, trash collection to be affected

The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection schedule will be affected by Labor Day.
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collection schedule will be affected by Labor Day.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All City of Lawton offices and sites will be closed to observe Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

This closure will include the Lawton Public Library as well as the Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch Library. In addition to Sept. 4, these libraries will also be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Solid Waste Collection Division will also not be collecting any residential, commercial or industrial trash on Labor Day. Those who typically have their trash collected on Mondays will have their trash collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Due to this, those who typically have their trash collected on Tuesdays will now have their trash collected on Wednesday, Sept. 6. This change in trash collection dates only takes place next week, due to the Labor Day holiday.

The Lawton Landfill will also be closed for Labor Day, but will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.

Emergency services will remain open during Labor Day and all other City of Lawton offices and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
31-year-old James Brown is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Duncan man arrested on three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

Latest News

Farmers feeling the impact of another hot, dry summer.
Texas farmers feeling the heat
Drivers license offices to be closed on Friday
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD identifies deceased man found in pool yesterday
On Tuesday evening, WFPD responded to gunshots heard in the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.
WFPD: Shooting victim from Scotland Park recovering, expected to survive