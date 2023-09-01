Lawton offices closed for Labor Day, trash collection to be affected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All City of Lawton offices and sites will be closed to observe Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

This closure will include the Lawton Public Library as well as the Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch Library. In addition to Sept. 4, these libraries will also be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Solid Waste Collection Division will also not be collecting any residential, commercial or industrial trash on Labor Day. Those who typically have their trash collected on Mondays will have their trash collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Due to this, those who typically have their trash collected on Tuesdays will now have their trash collected on Wednesday, Sept. 6. This change in trash collection dates only takes place next week, due to the Labor Day holiday.

The Lawton Landfill will also be closed for Labor Day, but will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.

Emergency services will remain open during Labor Day and all other City of Lawton offices and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

