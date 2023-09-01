Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the first weekend of college football | 9/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds during the day will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will not quite reach the triple digits, but the majority of Texoma can expect to reach the upper 90s. There are many games of high school football tonight across the area, and temperatures at kickoff will still be hot in the low 90s. Temperatures will cool throughout the game and be in the upper 70s by the end of games across the area.

This weekend is exciting for many as it is both a holiday weekend and the start of college football. With lots of activities going on this weekend, many of you may be outside. Temperatures are going to be hot as afternoon highs both tomorrow and Sunday will crack into the triple digits for many in the area. If you spend time outdoors this weekend, be sure to be prepared for the heat by drinking lots of water and limiting time in the sunshine.

Next week the hot temperatures will continue as Monday through Thursday are all forecasted to be in the triple digits for afternoon highs. Rain chances will return to the area on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but coverage will be limited across the area.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.