Mentorship programs connects Cache athletes with elementary school students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache Public Schools is bridging the gap between some of their oldest and youngest students through a mentor program called ‘Adopt-a-senior’.

Under the program, senior players are each ‘adopted’ by a classroom at Cache Primary and Intermediate schools, giving the students a chance to bond with each other while also serving as a mentors.

Coach Faron Griffin pioneered the program last year, he said he believes it benefits everyone involved.

He also says this program will have effects on his students that will last long after they hang up their cleats.

“The true success of my job wont be told until these young men are 25-30 years old and how they fit into society and what kind of fathers and husbands they become,” Griffin said. “That’s really the purpose of my job.”

Griffin added his hope that the program will continue growing each year, saying he’s always keeping an eye out for ideas to help improve it.

As for the players, some say being a mentor has taught them the importance of being a good role model. Griffin said none of this is possible without the community’s support.

Those wanting to catch Bulldogs football in action can do so in their Friday night face-off against Altus High School. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

