North Texas coach Eric Morris is set for his debut against Cal after a season in the Pac-12

California (0-0) at North Texas (0-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: California by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: California leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

North Texas coach Eric Morris' debut comes against a familiar opponent since the Texas native spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State. Cal opens on the road against a Group of Five opponent for the first time since 2004 (Air Force). The Golden Bears, who lost seven of eight to finish last season, are trying to end a six-game road losing streak. The Mean Green won their last five home games last season.

KEY MATCHUP

The Cal defensive front vs. the Mean Green run game. The Golden Bears will have the foursome of Akili Calhoun, Brett Johnson, Stanley Saole-McKenzie and Derek Wilkins together after only Calhoun played in 2022, and was limited to four games. Johnson hasn't played since December 2020. North Texas is the only FBS team with three running backs with at least 1,000 career yards rushing. They are Ayo Adeyi (1,303 yards), Ikaika Ragsdale (1,289) and Oscar Adaway III (1,197).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cal: QB Sam Jackson V is a transfer from national runner-up TCU who saw limited action last season, but the dual threat did have a 32-yard touchdown run in the opener at Colorado. He replaces 2022 starter Jack Plummer, who transferred to Louisville.

North Texas: QBs Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers. Earle is expected to start, but Rogers is expected to play in the first game under Morris, who coached quarterbacks at Washington State after four years as the head coach at FCS member Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Earle has eight starts among 15 games at North Texas. Rogers transferred from Louisiana-Monroe.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cal won the only other meeting in the series 23-17 at home in 2019. ... The 37-year-old Morris is the youngest hire at North Texas since 1942 (Lloyd Russell, who was 28). ... Cal has 49 new players on the roster from the end of last season, while UNT returns seven players each on offense and defense with at least five starts in 2022. ... Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be back in Texas after getting fired as coach at Texas State last season. He had the same role for the Golden Bears in 2016 and at Texas A&M in 2013-15. ... North Texas is 2-8 against the Pac-12. The most recent victory was against Oregon State at home in 1995.

