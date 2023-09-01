Expert Connections
Pair in Jackson County behind bars following alleged child abuse

Both are facing life in prison for child abuse.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Jackson County, an Olustee couple is behind bars on multiple charges, including child abuse, child neglect, and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.

37-year-old Christopher Dewey and Mary McBride face up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Dewey is accused of hitting a child using a belt, as well as tackling, and dragging the child by the ankles and grabbing them by the neck, all while McBride was allegedly present and aware of the continued abuse.

Court documents also allege that after a thorough search of their home, a camera was found in the child’s bedroom, as well as meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Dewey’s and McBride’s bond has been set at $250,000.

