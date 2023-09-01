Processing company hosts free community event in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for a fun and free Community Event you don’t have to look further than Fuqua Park in Duncan.

PGM Processing hosted a free community event this evening at Fuqua Park’s Kiddieland and they plan to hold another one next week.

Attendees can enjoy free rides, snow cones, hot dogs and other snacks.

Organizers say they enjoy hosting the community and would love to make this an annual tradition.

“About a year ago we decided we wanted to reach out to the community, “We didn’t think people knew what PGM was and we thought this would be a fun way to get involved and get our name out there. We are in the North Industrial Park so we’re kind of removed from Duncan,” said Sheena Johnson, Executive Assistant to the CEO. “The community has given a lot to us and we wanted to give back to it because it’s been really great to us.”

They also hope that other local businesses will see the success of these events, and think about doing the same.

If you missed tonight’s event, like we said, PGM will be holding another one next week.

That will be Sept., from 7 and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.