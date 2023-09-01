Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reimplements hiking restrictions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Originally put in place last week, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has reimplemented their hiking restrictions that prohibit anyone from hiking after 10 a.m.

“After ten o’clock is usually when it gets super, super hot. That’s kind of what we decided to do is shut everything down at ten o’clock,” said refuge employee Jade Young.

According to refuge staff, these restrictions were put back in place due to the amount of recent rescues and temperatures expected to reach the triple digits.

“I know in one day we had about six rescues. That’s just in one day,” Young said. “I think that was on a Sunday last week. You know if you go hiking a lot of places you go hiking do not have cell service.”

When someone does have to be rescued on the refuge, help can be called in from nearby volunteer fire departments, such as the Indiahoma Fire Department.

“We go out there as mutual aid, and just assist as man-power,” said Fire Chief Chris Jones. “Anytime we’re looking for a lost or stranded hiker sometimes they need help carrying them out. Sometimes they’re two or three miles off of the trail head.”

Chief Jones said he hopes these restrictions will reduce the amount of rescues as it can take away from the effectiveness of the volunteer ran fire station.

“Whether its a crew of one person or four or five. That does kind of take away from those guys ability to respond here in Indiahoma, or the surrounding areas for any other medical emergencies that may pop up here, or any fire,” Jones said. “Maybe that’ll cut down on some of that downtime for some of our responders so that we are available here to help the citizens of Indahoma and the surrounding areas.”

According to Jones, rescues don’t just take away from resources, but can be very dangerous to the people performing the rescue.

“It hasn’t happened with us, thank goodness. But with these triple digit temperatures that we’ve been having, it’s always a risk to the rescuers that are coming out there,” added Jones. “A lot of times we’re carrying 30-40 pounds worth of gear and rescue equipment, and that just adds to the stresses on our bodies. So it can easily become a rescue for a rescuer.”

Refuge staff said these restrictions will be in place until further notice.

