Your Weekend Warmup for the first weekend in September
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are a lot of events happening in Texoma this weekend, starting Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Cameron University is hosting a Cow Pie Raffle Bingo event with a cash prize up to $1,250. The Lawton’s Farmers Market is holding a year-long weekly gardening forum hosted by local farmers and gardeners. Lastly, the Lawton Drag Entertainment is presenting a Rock vs. Country show starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
You can learn more about these events and all the other events going on in Texoma by going to our Community Calendar
