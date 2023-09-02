7News Weather Labs: Cloud types

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, I go over how to identify clouds in the atmosphere. In short, certain words have certain meanings for clouds’ shape and height. Listed below are the meanings for each prefix.

Cirro (Cirrus) - High level cloud

Alto - Middle level cloud

Nimbus (nimbo) - Rain cloud

Cumulus (Cumulo) - Puffy vertical cloud

Stratus (Strato) - Layered flat cloud

All the basic cloud types use a combination of these words. For example, a cumulonimbus cloud will be a vertical puffy cloud (Cumulus) that is a rain cloud (Nimbus). This cloud can be most often associated with thunderstorms. Another example is a cirrostratus would just be high elevated clouds that are flat. Through the combination of these different words, you can name the majority of clouds in the sky!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.