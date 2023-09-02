7News Weather Labs: Cloud types

Expert Connections
Learn how to identify clouds in the sky on this week's edition of 7news weather labs!
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, I go over how to identify clouds in the atmosphere. In short, certain words have certain meanings for clouds’ shape and height. Listed below are the meanings for each prefix.

Cirro (Cirrus) - High level cloud

Alto - Middle level cloud

Nimbus (nimbo) - Rain cloud

Cumulus (Cumulo) - Puffy vertical cloud

Stratus (Strato) - Layered flat cloud

All the basic cloud types use a combination of these words. For example, a cumulonimbus cloud will be a vertical puffy cloud (Cumulus) that is a rain cloud (Nimbus). This cloud can be most often associated with thunderstorms. Another example is a cirrostratus would just be high elevated clouds that are flat. Through the combination of these different words, you can name the majority of clouds in the sky!

