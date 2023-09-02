Labor day weekend forecast | 9/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel similar to what we have seen the past few days. To start the day, morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear during the day, but some stray cloud coverage is possible in the evening hours. Afternoon highs will reach the low triple digits across the area. There is a very small chance for rain tonight, but coverage of rain will be minimal.

Sunday will be similar to today with afternoon highs reaching the low triple digits. Temperatures will warm up just a little bit going into Monday where temperatures will get close to 105 degrees for afternoon highs. Skies on both of these day will stay mostly sunny with dry conditions. If you plan on celebrating Labor Day outdoors, it should feel like a hot summer day to signify the unofficial end of summer.

Tuesday through Friday during the week, temperatures will remain well above average with every day getting close to 105 degrees. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny with no rain in the forecast.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

