Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Labor day weekend forecast | 9/2 AM

Triple digit heat is expected for Labor Day weekend.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel similar to what we have seen the past few days. To start the day, morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear during the day, but some stray cloud coverage is possible in the evening hours. Afternoon highs will reach the low triple digits across the area. There is a very small chance for rain tonight, but coverage of rain will be minimal.

Sunday will be similar to today with afternoon highs reaching the low triple digits. Temperatures will warm up just a little bit going into Monday where temperatures will get close to 105 degrees for afternoon highs. Skies on both of these day will stay mostly sunny with dry conditions. If you plan on celebrating Labor Day outdoors, it should feel like a hot summer day to signify the unofficial end of summer.

Tuesday through Friday during the week, temperatures will remain well above average with every day getting close to 105 degrees. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny with no rain in the forecast.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche pictured above.
Families are left distraught after items go missing from Fairlawn Cemetery
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital

Latest News

7News Weather Labs: Cloud types
7News Weather Labs: Cloud types
7News Weather Labs: Cloud types
7News Weather Labs: Cloud types
Dry and hot to start the month of September | 9/1 PM
Dry and hot to start the month of September | 9/1 PM
Dry and hot to start the month of September | 9/1 PM
Dry and hot to start the month of September | 9/1 PM