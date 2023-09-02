Options for military pets when moving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A four-legged friend is always there for you whenever you need them. But what if you’re in the military and sent away on a mission?

Chelsea Newhouse who is a coordinator for the Lawton Humane Society said “There is also a new foundation here in Lawton that is called Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation and they strive and do their absolute best to help animals stay at home with their owner.”

Keith Pannell, the deputy director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, says the army will help with costs for moving with pets. But Newhouse says sometimes that’s not enough.

Chelsea stated, “everyone actually reaches out and drains all of those resources before they feel like they have to give them up. But if they do, we highly suggest going to a local shelter and surrendering them if you have absolutely have no other option”

Keith Pannell said there are other resources, like an Army emergency relief fund that allows soldiers to receive moving fees. Starting January 2024 there will be a pet reimbursement of 550 dollars for soldiers moving within the United States... Those moving internationally could get a reimbursement of two thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.