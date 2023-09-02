Expert Connections
Potential for record breaking heat at the end of next week | 9/2 PM

By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, conditions will stay mostly clear, but there is a small chance (under 10%) for a shower or two in far southeast Texoma. Waking up tomorrow, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s in the area. The skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the low 100s across the majority of Texoma. There will be an elevated fire risk across all of Texoma tomorrow afternoon

Labor Day will be a hot one with morning temperatures starting in the 70s, and afternoon highs getting near 105 degrees. Skies will continue to stay sunny throughout the day with south winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The breezy conditions with hot and dry air in the area will create a near-critical fire risk in Texoma. Many people will be outdoors barbecuing for the holiday, so be careful to not cause any grass fires.

Tuesday through Thursday will continue the trend of afternoon highs reaching near 105 degrees. Skies will continue to stay mostly sunny, but there is a chance for some isolated showers on Wednesday night. These rain chances are up in the air at this point, but this is something we will keep an eye on.

Friday temperatures will increase to near the 110 degree mark. The record high for September 8th (Friday) is 104 degrees, and we are forecasting a high of 108 degrees for Lawton.

Temperatures will come back down slightly on Saturday to a high of 105 degrees. Rain appears possible Saturday night with showers and storms, but we will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

