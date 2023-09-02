Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A customer at a restaurant in Arizona says their fanny pack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen while she was dining.

KPHO reports that on Aug. 8, Cynthia Cruz went to the restaurant with her husband after work.

According to Cruz, it wasn’t until they left that she realized she had left something behind.

“I didn’t discover the phone was gone or my bag was gone until I was at the school my daughter attended,” she said.

Cruz says her fanny pack had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside when it was stolen.

After calling the restaurant, Aaron Jones, identified in a police report as the manager, said no one had reported finding any items left behind.

“I knew Aaron because he was the only one that was ever at the register,” Cruz said. “Aaron is a good guy, but I know he’s lying.”

According to investigators, surveillance footage caught Jones taking the fanny pack in question and going through it.

“It had everything in it. My birthday was July 6, so I had gift cards, my license, my cellphone,” she said.

Cruz said she was carrying $8,200 having just sold an all-terrain vehicle to save up for new equipment for her business as a medical aesthetician.

The restaurant released the following statement from the CEO:

“We terminated the employment of Mr. Jones immediately upon learning of this incident. We cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do anything we can to help them in their investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any (alleged) illegal activity committed by any of our employees.”

Cruz believes had Jones been honest and returned the money, things would have been different.

“I would’ve given him money. Honestly, I would’ve pulled out $100, and I would’ve been like, Aaron, you are awesome, and I’m going to let people know. That’s what I would’ve done,” she said.

Jones is facing reported charges of possessing stolen property.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud
The crash happened near mile marker 45 on I-44.
I-44 crash left traffic backed up for miles, person taken to hospital
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase
Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche pictured above.
Families are left distraught after items go missing from Fairlawn Cemetery
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the...
North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’