Pet of The Week

Cameron Strength and Conditioning hosts beef raffle and ‘cow pie’ bingo

By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University Strength and Conditioning held their second annual Beef Raffle and Cow Pie Bingo Saturday morning.

Participants gathered for the event in hopes of taking home either a quarter beef from Glover Cattle Company or a cash prize of nearly $1000.

Ryan Flood with the strength and conditioning program said over 100 tickets were sold between the two fundraisers.

Money raised through ticket sales for the fundraiser went back into the program.

”We have a nutrition program that helps feed our student athletes, and then we’re always trying to make sure that we have the equipment that can help us train athletes the best we can,” Flood said. “[To] keep them safe, but also help perform on the court and field and wherever they’re playing.”

Flood says he plans to be back and better next year for those who missed out this time.

