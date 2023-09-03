Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man, 25, dies in shooting at party that injured 6 others, family says

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. (WHDH, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - One person was killed and six others injured in a shooting in Massachusetts, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Saturday.

No one has been arrested in the shooting that occurred early Saturday in Lynn.

Tucker described an active investigation and only would say the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that a party was happening at the time of the shooting and that they heard about 10 shots, loud screams and the sounds of screaming tires.

The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the rest of the group were throwing a house party for a friend about to leave for college.(Source: Family photo, WHDH via CNN)

“This is a terrible act of violence that has torn at the fabric of this neighborhood and this city,” Tucker told reporters. “So many people have been impacted by this.”

WHDH reports the family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the rest of the group were throwing a house party for a friend about to leave for college.

“My brother was a good kid,” said the victim’s older brother, Brian Diaz. “I just can’t believe this happened. I’m still trying to process it.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said investigators were working “tirelessly” to identify those behind the shooting.

“We are committed to holding those accountable responsible for this senseless act of violence,” he said. “No family should have to suffer the loss of a loved one under circumstances like this ... Gun violence like this needs to stop.”

Two of the six injured were hospitalized in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD identifies deceased man found in pool yesterday
7News' Cade Taylor with this week's adoptable pet
Furry Friend Friday: Anatolian Shepherd Mix
6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud

Latest News

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. (WHDH,...
Friends, family mourn 25-year-old fatally shot at Mass. house party
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville
Money raised through ticket sales for the fundraiser went back into the program.
Cameron Strength and Conditioning hosts beef raffle and ‘cow pie’ bingo