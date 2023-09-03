Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car. The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police in Chicago say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly hit another man with his car.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car.

The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD identifies deceased man found in pool yesterday
7News' Cade Taylor with this week's adoptable pet
Furry Friend Friday: Anatolian Shepherd Mix
6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site
A jury found Rita Pangalangan and Larry King Jr. guilty of murder in the 2019 death of...
Couple found guilty in death of 13-year-old with cerebral palsy left in car
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
Man, 25, dies in shooting at party that injured 6 others, family says
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. (WHDH,...
Friends, family mourn 25-year-old fatally shot at Mass. house party