Rain showers not out of the question Tues & Wed. with high temperatures in the triple digits all week | 9/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you wondering when we’ll see cooler weather? Well, I do have some good news when it comes to the bonus forecast! There does appear to be more 80s and 90s possible heading into the second week of September. Something we’ll keep an eye on! Now the average last 100° max temperature is September 2nd however all this week we’ll see triple digit high temperatures and heat indices.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by daybreak tomorrow. Labor Day will see sun and clouds mixed with high temperatures ranging from 101-107°. South winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. The hot temperatures combined with low relative humidity, south strong winds and sunshine will create elevated to near-critical fire danger for areas along and west of I-44. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for some counties so be mindful of this fire danger concern. If you see smoke/ flames, report them quickly because given these conditions any wildfire that spark up will spread rapidly.

A cold front (or in this case a wind shift/ weak boundary) will move in for the northern part of the state by Tuesday. This will not impact our area of southwest Oklahoma or north Texas as it looks to stall along I-40. Isolated showers may develop Tuesday and early Wednesday morning because of the front but the coverage remains rather low. Dewpoints will increase over those days dropping the fire danger concerns into the low category. Look for mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds with highs ranging from 102-108°. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will remain in the low 30s.

By Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs very similar to Tuesday. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The mugginess sticks around so expect to see heat indices up to 110 degrees for the end of the week. It’s likely that heat advisories will be needed.

By the end of the week high temperatures are looking to remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early September standards. Rain will be near zero for a few days before returning back to the forecast over the weekend. Cooler weather appears possible over the weekend but the confidence on this is still very low.. something to watch though!

Have a great week ahead! -LW

