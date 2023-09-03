Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain showers not out of the question Tues & Wed. with high temperatures in the triple digits all week | 9/3PM

Rain showers not out of the question Tues & Wed. with high temperatures in the triple digits all week
By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you wondering when we’ll see cooler weather? Well, I do have some good news when it comes to the bonus forecast! There does appear to be more 80s and 90s possible heading into the second week of September. Something we’ll keep an eye on! Now the average last 100° max temperature is September 2nd however all this week we’ll see triple digit high temperatures and heat indices.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by daybreak tomorrow. Labor Day will see sun and clouds mixed with high temperatures ranging from 101-107°. South winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. The hot temperatures combined with low relative humidity, south strong winds and sunshine will create elevated to near-critical fire danger for areas along and west of I-44. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for some counties so be mindful of this fire danger concern. If you see smoke/ flames, report them quickly because given these conditions any wildfire that spark up will spread rapidly.

A cold front (or in this case a wind shift/ weak boundary) will move in for the northern part of the state by Tuesday. This will not impact our area of southwest Oklahoma or north Texas as it looks to stall along I-40. Isolated showers may develop Tuesday and early Wednesday morning because of the front but the coverage remains rather low. Dewpoints will increase over those days dropping the fire danger concerns into the low category. Look for mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds with highs ranging from 102-108°. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will remain in the low 30s.

By Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs very similar to Tuesday. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The mugginess sticks around so expect to see heat indices up to 110 degrees for the end of the week. It’s likely that heat advisories will be needed.

By the end of the week high temperatures are looking to remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early September standards. Rain will be near zero for a few days before returning back to the forecast over the weekend. Cooler weather appears possible over the weekend but the confidence on this is still very low.. something to watch though!

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
WFPD at the scene where a man was found face down in a pool.
WFPD identifies deceased man found in pool yesterday
7News' Cade Taylor with this week's adoptable pet
Furry Friend Friday: Anatolian Shepherd Mix
6 Oklahomans, 2 from Lawton, accused of PPP loan fraud.
Two people from Lawton charged with PPP loan fraud

Latest News

Potential for record breaking heat at the end of next week | 9/2 PM
Potential for record breaking heat at the end of next week | 9/2 PM
Potential for record breaking heat at the end of next week | 9/2 PM
Potential for record breaking heat at the end of next week | 9/2 PM
Labor day weekend forecast | 9/2 AM
Labor day weekend forecast | 9/2 AM
7News Weather Labs: Cloud types
7News Weather Labs: Cloud types