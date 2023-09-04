Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

BTK’s daughter speaks out on connection to OK cold cases

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The BTK Killer is now the prime suspect in a number of unsolved crimes across three states including Oklahoma.

Now his daughter is volunteering her assistance to investigators. New evidence may connect Dennis Rader, known as BTK to ten murders nearly two decades ago.

He’s currently serving 10 life sentences at a maximum security facility in Kansas.

His daughter says she’s now helping investigators look through a number of disturbing drawings that were recently discovered.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Shooting at Elmer Thomas Park
This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023.
One dead in Caddo County weekend motorcycle crash
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville

Latest News

A fire south of Baseline and west of Highway 65.
Multiple Fire Departments battling fire south of Baseline and west of Hwy 65
Slight challenges with the forecast ahead | 9/4PM
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting