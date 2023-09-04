BTK’s daughter speaks out on connection to OK cold cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The BTK Killer is now the prime suspect in a number of unsolved crimes across three states including Oklahoma.

Now his daughter is volunteering her assistance to investigators. New evidence may connect Dennis Rader, known as BTK to ten murders nearly two decades ago.

He’s currently serving 10 life sentences at a maximum security facility in Kansas.

His daughter says she’s now helping investigators look through a number of disturbing drawings that were recently discovered.

