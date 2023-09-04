Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Covid causes Church to close its doors

Covid causes Church to close its doors
Covid causes Church to close its doors(KSWO)
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A COVID outbreak in Altus has shut down a church. Pastor Kenneth Broughton at the Macedonia Baptist Church says he had to close his doors after 16 members including himself and wife caught COVID. He said he noticed it after a family member caught it while working at an Altus daycare. Pastor Kenneth Broughton said, “my wife informed me that she had also

tested positive for COVID and that’s why the center closed down, because some of the staff had tested postive for COVID.” He says this kind of situation is a big concern for a small community. Broughton stated, well right now we are a small congregation about thirty-eight percent of our adult members have tested positive for COVID. Dr. Dale Bratzler who is a physician at OU Health and the

Dean of the College of Public Health says COVID cases have been on the rise for the last few weeks. Dr. Dale Bratzler said, “the number of test that are coming back positive you know we got down very low for awhile so only about five percent of the test that were being done were positive. In the United States its up to 21 percent now that are positive and in Oklahoma some where around

eighteen percent.” Bratzler said, that a new vaccine will be coming out and he urges people to take the vaccine as it can decrease the states rate of COVID cases. Pastor Broughton says he continues to quarantine and will soon reopen his doors to the church.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Shooting at Elmer Thomas Park
This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023.
One dead in Caddo County weekend motorcycle crash
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville

Latest News

Main Street Duncan’s 17th Annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail takes place Sept. 8th and 9th.
Main Street Duncan is ready for their Annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail
A fire south of Baseline and west of Highway 65.
Multiple Fire Departments battling fire south of Baseline, west of Hwy 65
BTK's daughter s volunteering her assistance to investigators.
BTK’s daughter speaks out on connection to OK cold cases
Slight challenges with the forecast ahead
Slight challenges with the forecast ahead | 9/4PM