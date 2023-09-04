Deadly Shooting at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Lawton Police Department, one person is confirmed dead after a shooting this morning at Elmer Thomas Park.

The shooting occurred at 501 NW Ferris Avenue from around the time of 5:30 A.M. to 7:00 A.m., and police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for footage.

At this time the park is closed to the public as an investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272, or you can remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at 580-355-4636.

