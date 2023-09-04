It is going to stay hot this week, but a cold front rolls in on the weekend | 9/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! If you plan on celebrating Labor Day today, it is going to be a hot day. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the 70s, but we will quickly warm up to the upper 90s by noon. Afternoon highs will reach around 105 degrees for the majority of the area. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The stronger winds combined with low relative humidity will cause fire danger this afternoon, so red flag warnings have been issued for the western half of Texoma. Many of you may be grilling this Labor Day, so be extra careful to not cause any fires as weather conditions will allow them to spread rapidly.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with afternoon highs reaching the triple digits once again. While skies will be sunny during the day, isolated rain chances return to the area tomorrow night. This will not be widespread, but these pop-up showers and storms could bring some much needed rains to parts of Texoma. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds of 50+ mph will be possible. These showers will start around 7pm tomorrow night, and carry into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday will be a lot of the same condition each day. It will be hot and sunny with temperatures in the triple digits. Friday does have the potential to be a record breaking day for heat, but we will keep you updated as we move through the week.

This weekend a cold front is expected to start moving through the area. While it the timing of the front is still in the air, it does appear we will drop out of the triple digits by Sunday. This front will bring rain chances all weekend long.

Have a great Labor Day! - Alex Searl

