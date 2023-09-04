Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting

By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning at Elmer Thomas Park.

LPD responded to reports of a gunshot in the area, and one person was found dead on the scene when officers arrived. Now, police are asking the public for their help.

”Right now, we don’t have much to go off of,” said LPD’s public information officer, Sgt. Chris Blessing. “We are asking the public if you do live in the area and you have security footage, please go through your footage from about 5:30 to 7 o’clock this morning to see if you see anything or hear anything. Please, we need as much help as we can get right now.”

Blessing said authorities are in the beginning stages of the investigation, forcing the park to stay closed.

”[We’re] really just canvassing or walking the area for any evidence, any clues pertaining to the incident and people calling in saying if they witnessed anything or heard anything. That’s kind of where we’re starting off right now,” he said.

Blessing added the department is thoroughly investigating the incident. To help with the investigation, the public is encouraged to call Lawton Police Department with any information.

That number is 580-581-3272. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-4636.

